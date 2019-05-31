0 Wally's on Mills: 'A bar, a party, an Orlando Tradition' aims to reopen in mid-June

ORLANDO, Fla. - “A bar, a party, an Orlando Tradition.” Wally’s on Mills Avenue, the city’s beloved local dive bar, will reopen.

Wally's new owner, Minesh Patel, purchased the bar just three months after its closure in August.

With a countdown clock posted on Wally’s website citing a launch date of mid-June, locals are loving the thought of having a drink inside the dimly lit walls of their favorite watering hole.

“I love the sense of community and how it was a meeting place for all of Orlando. You could stop in for a drink, catch up with the friendly bartenders and meet people from all walks of life,” Wally’s patron Aven Davis said.

In August, the iconic bar shut its doors after 64 years in business. Former owner Martin Snellgrove told Channel 9 that the decision was made because of his health problems.

Watch: Wally's closes after 64 years

But will it be the same?

The rumors are running rampant about whether Wally’s will remain the same unpretentious drinking establishment that it's been since it opened in 1954.

While the outside received a fresh coat of paint and some local artistic flair, Patel said the inside has slightly changed.

It seems locals will have to wait until mid-June to see what that entails.

So, what do the locals think?

“I have been worried they'd change too much of the atmosphere, but I think the bathrooms could use some updating and there were places where parts of the wall were peeling off that probably should be repaired,” Davis said.

Wally’s fits right in with the eclectic Mills 50 district, known for its cultural diversity and artistic flair.

Come mid-June, your favorite old dive on 1001 N. Mills Avenue could be open for business, maybe with a bit of a new vibe, but still flashing that iconic and welcoming sign: “Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors.”

Wally's bar Orlando - Facebook photo

© 2019 Cox Media Group.