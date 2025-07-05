Channel 9 reports from Baldwin Apartments, where a large sheriff presence is observed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eyewitness News is investigating the reason for the large law enforcement presence at an apartment complex in Orange County.

Baldwin Apartments

On Saturday afternoon, Channel 9 reporter Scott Martin shared photos from the scene after tips from viewers indicated that Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were at The Baldwin apartments, located off East Colonial Drive between Semoran Boulevard and Forsyth Road.

Martin is at the complex to gather further information; however, it is known that there is an active scene present there. We have contacted the agencies to inquire about the situation but are still awaiting their response.

Channel 9 shall continue to deliver updates accordingly.

