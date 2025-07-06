Driver was killed after being trapped between a moving vehicle and dumpster

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash involving a dumpster in Flagler County occurred on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to an incident report, a vehicle traveling northbound on Roberts Road turned onto Orion Drive.,

For unknown reasons, the 78-year-old driver exited the vehicle while it was still in motion.

The driver was partially inside and outside of the vehicle as it approached a dumpster.

The left side of the vehicle sideswiped the dumpster, trapping the driver between the dumpster and the vehicle’s door frame.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group