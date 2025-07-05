Sheriff seeks help finding two people who stole more than $900 worth of liquor

OCALA, Fla. — Earlier this week, two people stole more than $900 worth of liquor from the Publix Liquor Store in The Villages.

The suspects stole a significant amount of goods from the store, prompting authorities to ask the public for help in identifying them.

Law enforcement has urged the public to assist in identifying the thieves by reaching out to authorities. Tips can be reported directly to the police at 352-732-9111.

Alternatively, you can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP or visiting www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. When submitting a tip, make sure to include reference number 25-16.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest, providing an incentive for those with information to come forward.

Authorities hope that with the public’s help, the suspects will be identified and arrested, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

