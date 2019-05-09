Generation lost: Gun violence involving youth on the rise across Central Florida

Gun violence gets a lot of attention whenever a mass shooting occurs, but what about the shootings happening every day across Central Florida?
9 Investigates took an in-depth look at gun violence across the state and found thousands of young people are being injured or killed by guns every year.
Investigative Reporter Daralene Jones found the numbers are only growing and some are calling this an epidemic that's being ignored.
Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}