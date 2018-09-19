0 ‘Hope that baby is dead in you': Orange County firefighter fired over threatening texts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two Orange County fire rescue employees have been fired as part of two different investigations.

It comes just weeks after two others were disciplined for having sex while on duty.

One of the latest cases also involves a relationship between two employees. A firefighter was terminated because of text messages uncovered that forced the department to file a report with law enforcement.

Firefighter Stephan Etienne was fired because investigators said he threatened his pregnant girlfriend via text message.

She was so concerned, she reached out to their fire station supervisor for help.

The texts said, "You racist (expletive) two timing (expletive) fake Jehovah's witness (expletive). You belong in the (expletive) garbage. Your mom does too. That's why your daddy left."

He also said, “I'm a (sic) slap the dog (expletive) out of you,” and, “Hope that baby is dead in you...hope your dog dies..."

“I think the purpose of any application of discipline is first and foremost to change behavior. So, if it wasn't clear to OCFR personnel, I think it's clear now that we take these types of situations seriously,” said Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Otto Drozd.

9 Investigates reporter Daralene Jones found out Etienne is the second employee recently fired.



911 dispatcher Marissa Geller called out sick for several shifts, only to work at a new job she obtained as a dispatcher in Seminole County.

Geller was paid for the time off and forced the agency to tap into another employee for overtime.

Last month, Jones questioned the chief about why the department chose not to fire two others.

Battallion Chief Darien Butler was demoted three ranks, taking a $20,000 pay cut, when he confessed to having sexual relations with 911 dispatcher Kimberly Noe while on duty.



Noe was only suspended 10 shifts, even though she initially lied about the affair.

“We look at each individual case and we make a determination based on the merits of each individual case,” Drozd said.



The dispatcher who called in sick only worked in Seminole County a few days before resigning to work for another agency, for what she called a higher paying job.

Etienne has appealed his termination. He expressed regret when interviewed by investigators and said he never intended to hurt his pregnant girlfriend.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.