0 More than 100 ‘dangerous' trees flagged for removal still standing in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Orlando and Winter Park are among several Central Florida cities with the designation of being a "Tree City U.S.A."

9 Investigates learned at any given time, there are dozens of trees deemed dangerous or waiting for removal in both municipalities.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray asked what’s being done to minimize the risk to residents since some of the trees have been flagged for several years without any action taken to have them removed.

City leaders work to prioritize trees that are larger or close to utility lines to be removed more quickly than those that are smaller and pose a minimal threat of damage.

While many people do not want to see trees removed, attorneys said leaving the trees poses a safety risk.

On Braemar Drive in Winter Park, spray paint marks one of the major reasons Bill Crannick’s family moved in.

“We bought the house because of the beautiful oaks. This neighborhood is known for its beautiful trees,” Crannick said.

The swing where Crannick’s children enjoyed the shade from the laurel oak will soon be gone. The tree, and another across the street, are two of dozens in the city’s right of way that are flagged for removal. Many trees, particularly laurel oaks planted decades ago, are reaching their life expectancy.

“Especially because of hurricane season coming, they feel it’s a danger, and they’re going to take these down,” Crannick said.

Over on Byron Drive, there are three on Winter Park’s removal list in various stages; one spray-painted, another a stump and the third fully ground into mulch.

The number of trees flagged for removal from city to city changes frequently, but earlier this month, Winter Park had more than 130 in its queue.

“Across the city of Orlando and Winter Park, there are trees that are ticking time bombs. Dead trees that are going to fall into a roadway. It’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when,” attorney Matt Morgan said.

Two years ago, Morgan won a $1.1 million judgment against the city of Orlando on behalf of a client who was injured due to a falling tree. A downtown Orlando tree, that had been flagged for removal for years, fell on his client causing serious injury.

“Trees have a life expectancy, and when they die, we should take them down before they kill or injure citizens,” Morgan said.

But city leaders have to prioritize. Even though Orlando’s removal list is shorter than Winter Park’s, with 20 or so trees deemed dangerous or in need of removal, some of the trees have been on the list for more than two years.

Orlando’s assistant division manager of parks, David Wagg, said it’s not dangerous to leave the flagged trees standing.

“No, it’s not, because every tree is different as to why they got on that list,” Wagg said. Wagg explained that with taxpayers putting up around $450,000 on tree trimming and removal each year, some smaller trees will take more time to remove as the city ranks risk due to size or proximity to power lines.

“It’s a difficult task, and we work on it every day,” Wagg said.

Other "Tree City U.S.A." cities, including Altamonte Springs and Apopka, only have a few trees on a current removal list. The City of Sanford recently did an audit and identified a list of trees needing to be removed as well.





