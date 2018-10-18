0 No fencing, K9 on site when Lake County inmate escaped work detail

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - When a state inmate walked away from a work detail at the end of May, there were no fences blocking his path and no K9 on site to track him, 9 Investigates uncovered.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray obtained the state’s review of the incident and learned investigators are recommending the Florida Department of Corrections do a full escape analysis of its properties.

The review also recommended inmates assigned to any off-site work beyond their prisons wear ankle monitors or other tracking devices, since there was nothing to deter Alinton John from walking away and hiding out for more than a day.

TRENDING NOW:

The administrative review shows a citizen noticed John walking down Highway 27 away from the prison, before anyone at the Lake Correctional Institution noticed he was missing

“I just ran. I just walked off. I just ran away from the situation. It wasn't planned. It just happened. If there was more supervision, yeah, I could've been stopped,” John told 9 Investigates during an interview in July.

John spoke exclusively with 9 Investigates after being rearrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on escape charges.

The internal review shows he didn’t have to try very hard to leave the state prison.

The review details that only one officer was assigned to the Motor Pool work detail where John was working at the time of his escape. That officer stated he “saw tools around the vehicle where Inmate John was assigned,” but only noticed John was unaccounted for during an official headcount.

“Only after I got a distance away did I start realizing, ‘This is bad,’” John said.

That head start made John harder to track. Records show a request for K9 tracking took approximately 30 minutes to arrive, and that track only led to an area where a vehicle had already been reported stolen.

Raw Interview: Channel 9 speaks with Alinton John

“I knew it probably would've been out there that they were looking for me. I don't know, I guess I just didn't care,” John said.

Though no one will be punished for John’s escape, investigators are recommending a sweeping review of possible escape areas or routes. The report also recommends new deterrents, such as fencing installation, and to require inmates assigned to any outside or off-site work be required to wear ankle monitors or tracking devices.

John also said the uniform he was wearing that day didn’t label him as an inmate.

Press Secretary Patrick Manderfield, from The Florida Department of Corrections, told 9 Investigates: “The OIG’s report determined there was no wrongdoing by department personnel and that staff responded appropriately according to procedure.”

He went on to note that the review of the recommendations is still ongoing as officials continue to deal with intensive response efforts to Hurricane Michael. He said recommendations made in administrative reports are reviewed thoroughly but do not always necessitate new additions to policy and procedure.

Watch the interview with Alinton John below:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.