Orange County paramedic resigns after attempting to steal fentanyl, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said a paramedic has resigned after he attempted to steal fentanyl that was intended for a patient.
An investigation into the behavior of Alexander Eljabbour began when a firefighter lieutenant found a small vial of the pain medication unsecured in a fire rescue vehicle.
Related Headlines
Investigators believe Eljabbour hid it there after he lied about giving it to a patient.
Eljabbour worked at Fire Station 35 in Windermere when his unit responded to a medical call.
Eljabbour described the patient's symptoms as "significant discomfort with minimal improvement to pain" as he was en route.
Officials learned Eljabbour told hospital personnel that he administered 50 micrograms of fentanyl to the patient, before the lieutenant found the vial hidden behind a seat inside the fire rescue vehicle.
Investigators believe Eljabbour took advantage of a fairly new EMT who may have not been familiar with procedure.
Orange County takes additional security procedures to secure its medication, by tracking the number of vials or containers in a database. Use of medication must be verified by a secondary witness.
Fire Rescue has reinforced its policy with training so that all field personnel understand that they must physically witness the disposal of a drug they said they used on a patient.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}