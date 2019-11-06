0 Questions remain on GPS movements of man charged with estranged wife's murder in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections said it did not have any alerts from the GPS monitoring system of a man accused of killing his estranged wife in Osceola County.

Records show Christopher Otero-Rivera was on community control probation after being convicted of a case involving the victim, Nicole Montalvo.

Montalvo was married to Otero-Rivera. He and his father, Angel Rivera, are charged in her murder.

Montalvo's mother in law, Wanda Rivera, was arrested later, accused of lying to investigators and Monday night, Osceola County deputies arrested Montalvo's brother-in-law, calling him a person of interest.

There are a lot of questions about Otero-Rivera's movements the day of Montalvo's murder.

The state should know some details since he was on an ankle monitor, but exactly what they know is being kept under wraps.

Early records should have anything that raised a red flag on the monitor.

Otero-Rivera waived his appearance in court Tuesday for his arraignment on his violation of probation charge.

He was on an ankle monitor after his July conviction.

On Oct. 21, Montalvo dropped her son off at the Rivera’s home around 5 p.m. and she was never seen again.

Otero-Rivera admitted to talking to his ex by text and phone just three days before she disappeared, which is a violation of a domestic violence injunction.

The latest records do not indicate that probation knew about that contact when they went to visit Otero-Rivera just a day later and three days before Montalvo vanished.

Records show that in July, Otero-Rivero was sentenced to a year in jail and six months with an ankle monitor.

On Oct. 8, Montalvo wrote a letter to a judge asking that the no-victim contact order be dropped.

9 Investigates learned Tuesday that probation made a visit to Otero-Rivera two days before Montalvo dropped off her son, but details of that visit have not been released.

An officer made another visit on Oct. 23, at the request of the state attorney. By then, Montalvo was already missing.

