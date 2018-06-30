Some drivers may have been charged twice, FDOT says in letter to SunPass contractor

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Investigates obtained a letter the Florida Department of Transportation sent to Conduent, the contractor working to update the SunPass system.
It claims that some drivers may have been double charged when the contractor worked to bring the system back online.
Customers have reported problems ever since a weeklong maintenance period in early June.
The letter to Conduent Thursday said some customers have noticed duplicate transactions.
It also claims they haven't been able to use SunPass at non-SunPass locations because of unreliability.
FDOT has given the company 10 days to prove it's able to finish the job.
9 Investigates has previously reported that the contractor is not allowed to comment because of the terms of its contract with the state.
The state hasn't responded to 9 Investigates' repeated requests for comment or an interview since last week.
.@MyFDOT will not respond to our emails, but I just obtained this letter .@FDOT_Secretary sent to vendor behind your #Sunpass issues. 90 million transactions haven’t been processed #wftv .@RAsaWFTV pic.twitter.com/YE7XZCzZvw— Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) June 29, 2018
