0 SunRail's troubled ticketing system could soon be replaced

ORLANDO, Fla. - SunRail's troubled ticketing system could be replaced with something different in the future following issues since the service launched in 2014.

The Florida Department of Transportation told 9 Investigates it is examining the current contract with the system provider and is actively studying what it would take to replace the existing vendor.

FDOT said it talking to other parties that might be interested in providing fare collection and fare management services.

News of a possible switch of the ticketing vendor comes after 9 Investigates discovered a gap in the current ticketing system, which has lost the state ticket revenue.

The state couldn't say how much money it has lost because of the gap in the system but said a new fare will be in place in November for riders who don't use the ticketing system properly.

The problem lies with the tap-on and tap-off technology located on all train platforms. Riders are required to "tap on" their SunRail card where they get on the train and "tap off" where they get off.

Both the "tap on" and "tap off" are required to generate the full fare for the rider, but some are skipping the process and therefore the state cannot accurately charge the proper fare.

Starting in November, SunRail will start charging riders the maximum fare of $5 for a one-way ticket if they don't "tap on" or "tap off."

Issues with the ticketing system and other issues with SunRail dominated much of the discussions during the latest SunRail Commuter Rail meeting.



"We have been asking for this to be looked into for a few years. So we are happy this is being done and addressed," said Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer, who sits on the board.

The ticket system issue is just one of a number of issues the contractor is still working on from the first phase of the commuter rail between DeBary and Sand Lake Road that launched in 2014.

9 Investigates also discovered the state still hasn't received everything the ticketing contractor promised when it inked the deal in 2012.

More than $1.19 million of the $23 million agreement still hasn't been paid to the contractor because of invoicing, software and hardware issues. Another $3.66 million has been withheld because the contractor has not provided some equipment and a data center.

Phase two, which launched in 2018 down to Poinciana, is also missing some things. The state is withholding another $474,494 for undelivered equipment and spare parts.

"As with anything, there is a challenge with switching out somebody, so we want to make sure we are fair with how we evaluate it and give it some time to grow because it was a new system," said Mike Shannon, the Florida Department of Transportation District 5 secretary.

Shannon said the agency is looking at ways to create a gate system to prevent people from walking onto the platform and the train without a ticket.

"We are looking at the options for that right now. Technology has changed significantly since we first did SunRail, so we are looking at how we can upgrade that," Shannon said.

Board members are expected to get an update on the ticket system again in January.

