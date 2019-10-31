0 Fourth parent alleges abusive culture, video shows noose hanging in Oviedo H.S. locker room

OVIEDO, Fla. - A fourth parent has come forward with allegations of abuse among teammates at Oviedo High School after Channel 9 received a video of a noose hanging in the locker room.

A mother told Channel 9, that the incidents are more than just "code reds" and that there is bullying inside the locker room.

"There has been a lot of bullying, a lot of hazing, a lot of physical fighting amongst the players," the mother told Channel 9. "The players (are) fighting on the field during practice and fighting in the locker room and that is unacceptable behavior."

The woman said she has brought the issue to school officials numerous times, but received no response.

Channel 9 also received a video of a noose hanging from the locker room. Officials with the school district said the video was over three years old and that the player involved was disciplined. However, the parent who sent Channel 9 the video said it was shot in May 2018 during spring football.

The student who hung the noose told school officials it had nothing to do with race, but rather how tough a practice was.

After several days of Channel 9 reporting on the alleged abuse, the superintendent has requested the district to open an investigation at the school into the matter of unwanted touching. Claims of bullying and hazing may also be a part of the investigation.

When asked if she was happy that the district has launched an investigation into the matter, the mother told Channel 9, "I'm glad, but skeptical because there have been other reports and they haven't been addressed."

The school district is asking parents to contact the superintendent's office or the school board directly with their complaints if they don't feel comfortable dealing with officials at the school.

