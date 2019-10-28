Man dies after being hit by SunRail train in downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 25-year-old man died Monday morning after being hit by a SunRail train in downtown, the Kissimmee Police Department said.
Police said Michael Douglas Thomas McCray was hit shortly before 6:30 a.m. at East Monument Avenue.
Investigators said the railroad crossing arms were down, the lights were flashing and the train's horn could be heard at the time of the crash.
They said East Monument Avenue was closed from Broadway to Lakeview Drive, but they reopened the road shortly after 10 a.m.
The death remains under investigation.
Trains P313 SB is cancelled due to the previous incident. All other trains are on time.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) October 28, 2019
