0 Thousands of Florida women are having unexpected Caesarean sections

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's part of a disturbing national trend, that can lead to death. 9 Investigates uncovered a study that reveals state health officials are so worried, they're working with local hospitals to reverse the trend.

9 Investigates' Daralene Jones has been reviewing a state database for more than a month. And the major concern is healthy women who have first time C-sections, unexpectedly. Doctors are clear, some women need to have the procedure to protect the life of the mother and baby.

Kristin Morris tells us she was one of the women who suddenly had to have a C-section. She started having pain in the middle of the day, and was forced to the emergency room at Winter Park Memorial hospital. "Within a few minutes, the doctor came over and told me I had to have an emergency C-section and for me to hurry it up, sign these papers. Not what I had planned for at all," Morris said.

It is unexpected Caesarean sections that have the state's attention. William Sappenfield now oversees a new project called the "PROVIDE Initiative" at the University of South Florida to get the rate down.

Sappenfield is a medical doctor, who is also a professor in the College of Public Health and Director of the Chiles Center and Florida Perinatal Quality Collaborative. "Caesarean is one of the big issues in the state of Florida that needs to be addressed. Florida has the second highest Caesarean rate in the Unites States, 31 or 32, which puts us far above most of the other states and the rest of developed countries in the world, Sappenfield told Jones.

9 Investigates spent more than a month, sorting a Florida Department of Health database. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were about 23,128 first time Caesarean sections among low risk women, statewide, in 2017, accounting for about 32% of all births (73,728). The national rate is 26%. Dr. Anna Varlamauv is an OB-GYN at Arnold Palmer, where about 2,061 first time Caesarean sections occurred, last year. The hospital is also one of 45, statewide, voluntarily working with State of Florida Perinatal Prenatal Quality Collaborative to reduce its numbers, with a focus on waiting for natural birth to occur. "We try our best not to admit women who are one cm, two cm, 3 cm. You end up sitting in the hospital, you end up receiving unnecessary interventions," Dr. Varlamauv said.

Some doctors aren't using current guidelines that recommend you wait until a woman is close to 6 centimeters before admitting a woman to the hospital for delivery. Often women receive a drug called Pitocin, a synthetic form of oxytocin, to speed up contractions, with hopes your body will kick into natural labor on its own.

But that doesn't always work, and sometimes doctors don't wait long enough for it to take effect. "If you don't need it yet, what you're doing is pushing a woman toward increasing the likelihood of having a Caesarean section because we're doing more and more things that makes the need to deliver the baby, today, a requirement," Dr. Sappenfield said. "We're not necessarily supporting women now to have vaginal births because we worry so much about watching the risks. For example, Sappenfield questions, why are women placed on monitor, which keeps them attached to a bed, which could delay labor progress. If we used the old research we thought we should intervene earlier, Sappenfield explains.

Jones asked Dr. Varlamauv what should be said to critics who suggest hospitals are performing first time C-sections in order to speed up deliveries to free up beds or really maybe for profit. "We don't compromise lack of beds or profit, we don't take that into consideration," Dr. Varlamauv said.

A C-section can cost up to $50,000, compared to about $30,000 for a natural birth. And that's a cost mom like Kristin didn't anticipate because even with insurance there's an out of pocket expense. “More people need to question their doctors, especially if it's their first child. At the end of the day, you should be able to deliver the child you want, not what's convenient," Morris said.

The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration is also concerned about the increase in C-section numbers. C-sections cost the state an estimated $50 million already this year, and $141 million last year. The largest number of patients getting the procedure are low income and Medicaid patients. The Agency recently awarded new contracts to health plans to serve Medicaid recipients under the Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program.

The Agency will transition to the new plan contracts beginning in December of 2018, with three goals, one of which is improving birth outcomes.

As part of the negotiation with plans that were eventually awarded contracts, the goal is: 12% average reduction in Primary C-Section Rate. However, the Agency will not pay a direct incentive to providers, the health plans will be held to these benchmarks, and they have the flexibility to offer incentives to their network providers in order to help them achieve these benchmarks.

