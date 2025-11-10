WFTV investigation reveals thousands of dollars in questionable spending in Daytona Beach

ORLANDO, Fla — Hundreds of pages of documents reveal possible discrepancies in how the City of Daytona Beach hands out credit cards and approves the purchases made on them. Eyewitness News is going through every transaction made on credit cards issued from the past two years.

Friday, the city manager denied our interview requests after a commissioner raised concerns about what she calls questionable spending on those cards.

Eyewitness News went through the transactions line by line and found ten people who aren’t city employees using the cards. They’re all contractors or employees of contractors.

So far, we have found receipts at restaurants, stores, and hotels, which are not allowed by city rules.

One of the card users spent $76,000 in one year. The charges include payments on 11 cell phone bills, a $1,107 hotel stay, $100 food bill at a local restaurant, and thousands of dollars racked up at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Publix, and Amazon.

The card user was contracted by the city to work at the marina. We looked into the marina agreement, and nowhere does it say workers are given a city-issued credit card.

It does say the operator will work with area merchants to develop services such as hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other services for the marina. It also says no expenditures will be reimbursed unless the city has approved them in advance, in writing.

When commissioner Stacy Cantu brought up concerns about contractors using the cards, city manager Deric Feacher said he had them shut off the day before. Monday, we got a copy of his email asking the city to make that happen.

It said: “If we have contractors utilizing city P-Cards, please halt this practice until further notice. There has been discussions on the use of P-cards by contractors, and I want to make sure that within every contract we are allowing for the appropriate use.”

There is now a city auditor looking into this situation.

