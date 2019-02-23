'Where is your car?' 'I have no idea': Classic car owner says dealership left him with nothing

Selling classic cars can be big business.
But one car owner says a local dealership left him with nothing.
"I would like my money or my car back," the man told Action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich.
Action 9 digs deeper into customer complaints to law enforcement that a local dealership stole their cars.
They dialed 9-1-1 for help and claimed their cars were sold on consignment, but then the dealer didn't pay them.
Consumer Investigator Todd Ulrich found customers who feel sheriff's investigators keep ignoring their pleas for help. Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
