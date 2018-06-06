0 Action 9 investigates costly termite repair bonds

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee homeowner got a double dose of bad news. He discovered termite damage, and then his termite protection company refused to cover repairs.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich tracked down the company for answers and discovered why many termite bonds don't offer the repair coverage homeowners expect.

“There's no dispute. This is termite damage,” said Andrew McFeeley as he pointed at damaged wood. He paid contractors to repair hurricane damage, and that's when he discovered termite damage. The backs of baseboards were shredded in two rooms. He fears a bigger problem.

“If that's the baseboard, what do you think is going on inside the walls?” asked Ulrich.

“Termite damage. A lot of termite damage from one end to the other end,” replied McFeeley.

McFeeley’s home is covered by a Terminix re-treatment and repair bond. His family took over the insurance protection 20 years ago, since the sellers had uncovered termite damage before.

“Did you think you were covered for termite damage?” asked Ulrich.

“Well absolutely,” said McFeeley. He also said Terminix denied any repair coverage claiming it was pre-existing damage from before the company treated the house. The company also was not going to check for damage behind the walls. “I'm surprised. I'm amazed.”

Forty Terminix customers complained to the Florida attorney general since 2014 about the company's treatment and repairs.

“Homeowners aren't used to reading these contracts,” said University of Florida expert Dr. Phil Koehler. He says termite bond repair denials are common and many homeowners should appeal to state regulators because a hint of damage could suggest far more.

“There's cause for concern that the termites have been eating the wall studs or ceiling joists and there could be more extensive damage,” said Koehler.

Since Action 9 contacted the Terminix corporate office, company officials called McFeeley and want to inspect his home again.

“Every excuse in the book they came up with,” said McFeeley.

Terminix is rated A-minus by the BBB because it responds to consumer complaints.

For any termite bond complaint, contact the Florida Department of Agriculture, which regulates termite services.

