0 Action 9 investigates local A/C contractor

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six months after a Clermont woman bought a new air conditioning system, she claims it still can't cool her house or pass a city inspection.

She turned to Action 9 for answers. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich confronted the company with a pattern of complaints.

Our expert checked out Christine Hein’s A/C system, which was installed six months ago.

Hein claimed she had big problems since day one.

“It's been a horrible experience,” Hein said.

She contacted ProMag Energy Group to repair her old system.

Instead, she said, the company recommended a new larger system that cost $7,000, so she bought it.

Hein claims the unit leaked water the first week and ran quick cycles which left her home humid.

“I've sent faxes. I've sent texts. I've sent emails. I've made phone calls,” Hein said.

Then, a city inspector failed the installation permit because the air handler was tilted and caused water leaks.

“Did she get what she paid for?” Ulrich asked.

“I don't believe she did. There are a number of deficiencies that should have been corrected,” said A/C expert Jim Davis, with Greens Energy Services.

Davis said the most serious issue is that the company replaced a 4-ton system with a 5-ton unit. He said that’s too much capacity for the house and could trigger serious mold issues.

“It's not going to run as much as it should. It's not going to remove humidity,” Davis said.

ProMag's Better Business Bureau rating is under review after getting 25 complaints.

Ulrich went to the company's Orlando headquarters, where a manager told him that the company had attempted to resolve Hein’s issues.

“We've tried over and over to deal with her. She won't allow us to fix anything,” said the manager.

Hein denied that. She said the company just wanted to fix the tilt but not replace a system that's too big for her house.

“It's a 5-ton in a 4-ton house,” Ulrich said.

“Go ahead and have a great day, buddy,” the manager said to Ulrich.

“Can't you do something for her?” Ulrich asked.

“Have a great day,” replied the manager.

Hein also complained to state license regulators.

“I really want the system removed,” Hein said.

Hein told Ulrich she was contacted by a state investigator.

For any homeowner, if you’re A/C breaks down and a repair turns into the purchase of a new system, always get a second estimate from another contractor before signing anything.

