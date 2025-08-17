Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on US Highway 17-92, suspect vehicle sought

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on US Highway 17-92, south of Spartan Drive, in a hit-and-run crash that is now under investigation.

The incident happened as the bicyclist was traveling northbound in a marked bicycle lane when an unknown vehicle entered their path, leading to a fatal collision.

A witness stated that a vehicle, likely a white BMW SUV, merged into the northbound lanes from State Road 414 before hitting the bicyclist.

The vehicle left the scene heading north on US Highway 17-92 following the collision.

Investigators suspect the vehicle will show visible front-end damage such as a broken headlight, hood and undercarriage damage, and potentially a shattered windshield.

Authorities are asking anyone with details about the crash to reach out to the Florida Highway Patrol at (*347) or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

