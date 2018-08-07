0 Action 9: Man's furniture held hostage by moving company with bad reputation

ORLANDO, Fla. - The owners of a moving company are facing charges after a Maitland man claimed the company jacked up his bill and is holding his furniture hostage.



Action 9’s Todd Ulrich uncovered the mover’s bad history and how federal prosecutors recently busted the company and many others.

Flagship Van Lines loaded Kenya Seard’s belongings in Kansas City for his Central Florida move.



That day, Seard claims the company jacked up his estimate from $700 to $3,200.

He complained, and now Flagship won't even give him a delivery date.

“Do you feel they're holding your furniture hostage?” asked Ulrich.

“Yes, sir, it's totally outside of anything we arranged or agreed upon,” said Seard.

He’s been waiting eight weeks with just an air mattress and a suitcase.



Now, he fears what the final bill may be.

“When they do show up, it could go up, there's no telling with this company,” said Seard.

The movers who left him stranded in an empty apartment have a controversial track record and lots of complaints.

Action 9 found more than 100 customers contacted federal regulators about inflated bills, furniture delays or not even delivered. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently denied Flagship a license since it kept changing company names after many complaints.

“This is very shady, I would say,” said Seard.

Recently, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicted a dozen men connected to at least 14 moving companies, including Flagship Van Lines. The warehouses were seized, and the suspects were charged with racketeering.



Experts said consumers should watch out for any company refusing to give you an in-home estimate.

“If companies contact you by phone and allow you to do an inventory online or by phone or photos, that's a red flag,” said Better Business Bureau president Holly Salmons.

That’s how Flagship did its estimate for Seard.

“Do you feel violated?” asked Ulrich.

“Yes,” replied Seard.

“These are your belongings,” said Ulrich.

“And I worked very hard for them,” said Seard.

Flagship Van Lines never responded to Action 9’s request for an interview. Ulrich contacted the Motor Carrier Safety Administration that is working with Seard to get his furniture back.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.