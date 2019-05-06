Restaurant violations: Are dirty kitchens cleaning up their act?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9 exposes restaurants that routinely flunk state inspections and could make someone sick.
We analyzed thousands of state records to find kitchens that kept breaking basic food safety rules.
Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich took a retired expert inside some of these kitchens to see if managers are cleaning up their kitchens.
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}