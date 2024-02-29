‘We’re seeking justice’: Dozens of homeowners left high and dry after pool contractor shuts down

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Dozens of angry Central Florida homeowners claim a pool contractor took big deposits then went out of business.

“I’m embarrassed that we even went through this. I’m embarrassed that I let this happen to us,” Kenya Sturdivant said holding back tears.

She and her husband regret ever calling Supreme Pools in Longwood.

“This is what we’ve been dealing with for a very long time,” Sturdivant said as she pointed to a concrete shell in her backyard.

It’s far from the oasis the couple imagined when they signed a contract with Supreme over two years ago for their dream pool.

“I can’t even really enjoy this house because my backyard is a mess. It’s a complete train wreck up there,” Sturdivant said.

She claims they paid over $60,000 of the $70,000 pool and says eight months into the project, she started getting a funny feeling.

“Something’s off. They’re not showing up like they were unless they’re asking for their money,” she explained.

Turns out her suspicions were right. Supreme Pools location in Longwood is now an empty storefront.

The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2022 then moved to liquidation last year, leaving dozens of angry customers like the ones on a Facebook group that was started by Jeanie Duarte.

“Now we’re up to like 74 members representing over 45 pools,” Duarte said.

She has been dealing with a supreme mess since 202, and as the number of unfinished jobs grew so did the desperation felt by so many homeowners.

Duarte went on to say, “I had two of them that were so depressed that they were concerned they were going to commit suicide. They were talking suicide.”

“It’s very unfair that he gets to walk around and do this while all these families are suffering,” Sturdivant said referring to company owner Ray Torres, seen online with flashy jewelry.

Consumer investigator Jeff Deal Went looking for him at a business mailing address in Sanford. The woman at the door told Deal that Torres wasn’t there and that he should call him. Torres has not returned Deal’s calls.

Adding insult to injury, a filing on Supreme Pools chapter 7 bankruptcy states there ‘is no property available for distribution.’

Sturdivant fears she and many others won’t see a dime from the liquidation, even though she’s still making loan payments on the concrete pit in her backyard.

She says they’ll keep on fighting for what’s right, “We’re seeking justice. We’re going to figure out some way to make you pay for what you did.”

Homeowners that feel victimized could file complaints with the attorney general’s office. They can also apply with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation for the state’s construction recovery fund to try to get some of that money back, but there are no guarantees, and it can be a lengthy process.

