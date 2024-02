ORLANDO, Fla. — Brazen Crooks are using these paper-thin devices to steal your debit card information.

Action 9′s Jeff deal shows you how to keep your debit card information safe while using an ATM on Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Credit card skimmers: How to keep your money safe

©2024 Cox Media Group