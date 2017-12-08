Baby Names That Rocked the 1950s

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of All-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, I Love Lucy, and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop - and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

In the age of the baby boom, popular names were traditional and conservative, mirroring the culture of the times. The top 10 most popular girls names throughout the 1950's accounted for an incredible 25% of all baby girls born in that decade. In 2017, as parents opt for more unique names, the top ten girls names account for only about 7% of the population. Though massively popular at the time, many common names have now fallen drastically in rank. Susan, once a mainstay in the top 10 list, barely made the top 1,000 popular names in 2016.

As a homage to the times of white picket fences and drive-in movies, Stacker used the Social Security's historical archives to calculate the average rank of baby names from the 1950s and compared those names to their popularity in 2016. Click through to find out which classic monikers stayed relevant, and which fell out of fashion.

#50 Boy: Dale

Rank in the 1950s: #50

Average annual births in the 1950s: 7,552

Rank in 2016: #1,125

Births in 2016: 171

#50 Girl: Bonnie

Rank in the 1950s: #50

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,300

Rank in 2016: #895

Births in 2016: 309

#49 Boy: Christopher

Rank in the 1950s: #49

Average annual births in the 1950s: 7,821

Rank in 2016: #36

Births in 2016: 9,020

#49 Girl: Martha

Rank in the 1950s: #49

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,318

Rank in 2016: #727

Births in 2016: 389

#48 Boy: Carl

Rank in the 1950s: #48

Average annual births in the 1950s: 7,872

Rank in 2016: #604

Births in 2016: 442

#48 Girl: Cindy

Rank in the 1950s: #48

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,397

Rank in 2016: #1,025

Births in 2016: 256

#47 Boy: Ricky

Rank in the 1950s: #47

Average annual births in the 1950s: 7,912

Rank in 2016: #603

Births in 2016: 444

#47 Girl: Peggy

Rank in the 1950s: #47

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,428

Rank in 2016: #6,569

Births in 2016: 19

#46 Boy: Gerald

Rank in the 1950s: #46

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,259

Rank in 2016: #812

Births in 2016: 283

#46 Girl: Paula

Rank in the 1950s: #46

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,486

Rank in 2016: #824

Births in 2016: 346

#45 Boy: Alan

Rank in the 1950s: #45

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,394

Rank in 2016: #154

Births in 2016: 2,626

#45 Girl: Joan

Rank in the 1950s: #45

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,517

Rank in 2016: #1,830

Births in 2016: 112

#44 Boy: Danny

Rank in the 1950s: #44

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,660

Rank in 2016: #479

Births in 2016: 636

#44 Girl: Gail

Rank in the 1950s: #44

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,561

Rank in 2016: #6,218

Births in 2016: 20

#43 Boy: Wayne

Rank in the 1950s: #43

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,808

Rank in 2016: #743

Births in 2016: 327

#43 Girl: Gloria

Rank in the 1950s: #43

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,669

Rank in 2016: #550

Births in 2016: 563

#42 Boy: Lawrence

Rank in the 1950s: #42

Average annual births in the 1950s: 9,108

Rank in 2016: #493

Births in 2016: 612

#42 Girl: Julie

Rank in the 1950s: #42

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,669

Rank in 2016: #482

Births in 2016: 644

#41 Boy: Keith

Rank in the 1950s: #41

Average annual births in the 1950s: 9,120

Rank in 2016: #484

Births in 2016: 630

#41 Girl: Ann

Rank in the 1950s: #41

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,703

Rank in 2016: #992

Births in 2016: 264

#40 Boy: Patrick

Rank in the 1950s: #40

Average annual births in the 1950s: 9,683

Rank in 2016: #170

Births in 2016: 2,344

#40 Girl: Connie

Rank in the 1950s: #40

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,880

Rank in 2016: #2,475

Births in 2016: 73

#39 Boy: Peter

Rank in the 1950s: #39

Average annual births in the 1950s: 10,271

Rank in 2016: #207

Births in 2016: 1,904

#39 Girl: Theresa

Rank in the 1950s: #39

Average annual births in the 1950s: 8,959

Rank in 2016: #1,195

Births in 2016: 207

#38 Boy: Raymond

Rank in the 1950s: #38

Average annual births in the 1950s: 10,890

Rank in 2016: #284

Births in 2016: 1,264

#38 Girl: Laura

Rank in the 1950s: #38

Average annual births in the 1950s: 9,552

Rank in 2016: #346

Births in 2016: 958

#37 Boy: Roger

Rank in the 1950s: #37

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,010

Rank in 2016: #644

Births in 2016: 407

#37 Girl: Lisa

Rank in the 1950s: #37

Average annual births in the 1950s: 9,582

Rank in 2016: #833

Births in 2016: 342

#36 Boy: Scott

Rank in the 1950s: #36

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,179

Rank in 2016: #465

Births in 2016: 655

#36 Girl: Beverly

Rank in the 1950s: #36

Average annual births in the 1950s: 9,778

Rank in 2016: #1,398

Births in 2016: 165

#35 Boy: Frank

Rank in the 1950s: #35

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,228

Rank in 2016: #353

Births in 2016: 951

#35 Girl: Betty

Rank in the 1950s: #35

Average annual births in the 1950s: 10,319

Rank in 2016: #1,337

Births in 2016: 176

#34 Boy: Brian

Rank in the 1950s: #34

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,231

Rank in 2016: #204

Births in 2016: 1,965

#34 Girl: Judith

Rank in the 1950s: #34

Average annual births in the 1950s: 10,875

Rank in 2016: #889

Births in 2016: 313

#33 Boy: Randy

Rank in the 1950s: #33

Average annual births in the 1950s: 12,050

Rank in 2016: #635

Births in 2016: 417

#33 Girl: Shirley

Rank in the 1950s: #33

Average annual births in the 1950s: 10,879

Rank in 2016: #1,388

Births in 2016: 168

#32 Boy: Bruce

Rank in the 1950s: #32

Average annual births in the 1950s: 13,639

Rank in 2016: #437

Births in 2016: 697

#32 Girl: Catherine

Rank in the 1950s: #32

Average annual births in the 1950s: 10,882

Rank in 2016: #195

Births in 2016: 1,660

#31 Boy: Jerry

Rank in the 1950s: #31

Average annual births in the 1950s: 13,653

Rank in 2016: #506

Births in 2016: 589

#31 Girl: Christine

Rank in the 1950s: #31

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,333

Rank in 2016: #729

Births in 2016: 388

#30 Boy: Anthony

Rank in the 1950s: #30

Average annual births in the 1950s: 13,663

Rank in 2016: #30

Births in 2016: 9,815

#30 Girl: Teresa

Rank in the 1950s: #30

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,427

Rank in 2016: #667

Births in 2016: 435

#29 Boy: Terry

Rank in the 1950s: #29

Average annual births in the 1950s: 14,065

Rank in 2016: #665

Births in 2016: 386

#29 Girl: Joyce

Rank in the 1950s: #29

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,495

Rank in 2016: #735

Births in 2016: 385

#28 Boy: Douglas

Rank in the 1950s: #28

Average annual births in the 1950s: 14,815

Rank in 2016: #601

Births in 2016: 445

#28 Girl: Rebecca

Rank in the 1950s: #28

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,569

Rank in 2016: #207

Births in 2016: 1,563

#27 Boy: Kevin

Rank in the 1950s: #27

Average annual births in the 1950s: 15,896

Rank in 2016: #89

Births in 2016: 4,526

#27 Girl: Judy

Rank in the 1950s: #27

Average annual births in the 1950s: 11,804

Rank in 2016: #1,539

Births in 2016: 145

#26 Boy: Gregory

Rank in the 1950s: #26

Average annual births in the 1950s: 17,838

Rank in 2016: #361

Births in 2016: 913

#26 Girl: Denise

Rank in the 1950s: #26

Average annual births in the 1950s: 12,377

Rank in 2016: #1,203

Births in 2016: 205

#25 Boy: George

Rank in the 1950s: #25

Average annual births in the 1950s: 18,096

Rank in 2016: #125

Births in 2016: 3,288

#25 Girl: Carolyn

Rank in the 1950s: #25

Average annual births in the 1950s: 12,406

Rank in 2016: #810

Births in 2016: 349

#24 Boy: Jeffrey

Rank in the 1950s: #24

Average annual births in the 1950s: 18,456

Rank in 2016: #301

Births in 2016: 1,163

#24 Girl: Janice

Rank in the 1950s: #24

Average annual births in the 1950s: 13,360

Rank in 2016: #1,406

Births in 2016: 164

#23 Boy: Edward

Rank in the 1950s: #23

Average annual births in the 1950s: 18,829

Rank in 2016: #163

Births in 2016: 2,491

#23 Girl: Margaret

Rank in the 1950s: #23

Average annual births in the 1950s: 14,957

Rank in 2016: #139

Births in 2016: 2,202

#22 Boy: Timothy

Rank in the 1950s: #22

Average annual births in the 1950s: 19,823

Rank in 2016: #153

Births in 2016: 2,639

#22 Girl: Kathy

Rank in the 1950s: #22

Average annual births in the 1950s: 15,792

Rank in 2016: #1,442

Births in 2016: 159

#21 Boy: Dennis

Rank in the 1950s: #21

Average annual births in the 1950s: 20,416

Rank in 2016: #511

Births in 2016: 581

#21 Girl: Elizabeth

Rank in the 1950s: #21

Average annual births in the 1950s: 16,565

Rank in 2016: #13

Births in 2016: 9,493

#20 Boy: Stephen

Rank in the 1950s: #20

Average annual births in the 1950s: 20,718

Rank in 2016: #265

Births in 2016: 1,367

#20 Girl: Janet

Rank in the 1950s: #20

Average annual births in the 1950s: 16,750

Rank in 2016: #1,421

Births in 2016: 162

#19 Boy: Daniel

Rank in the 1950s: #19

Average annual births in the 1950s: 24,361

Rank in 2016: #13

Births in 2016: 12,839

#19 Girl: Cheryl

Rank in the 1950s: #19

Average annual births in the 1950s: 17,136

Rank in 2016: #2,511

Births in 2016: 71

#18 Boy: Larry

Rank in the 1950s: #18

Average annual births in the 1950s: 24,558

Rank in 2016: #606

Births in 2016: 442

#18 Girl: Brenda

Rank in the 1950s: #18

Average annual births in the 1950s: 20,923

Rank in 2016: #840

Births in 2016: 338

#17 Boy: Paul

Rank in the 1950s: #17

Average annual births in the 1950s: 25,310

Rank in 2016: #206

Births in 2016: 1,921

#17 Girl: Diane

Rank in the 1950s: #17

Average annual births in the 1950s: 21,061

Rank in 2016: #1,965

Births in 2016: 101

#16 Boy: Kenneth

Rank in the 1950s: #16

Average annual births in the 1950s: 26,269

Rank in 2016: #208

Births in 2016: 1,901

#16 Girl: Carol

Rank in the 1950s: #16

Average annual births in the 1950s: 22,263

Rank in 2016: #1,656

Births in 2016: 129

#15 Boy: Ronald

Rank in the 1950s: #15

Average annual births in the 1950s: 27,103

Rank in 2016: #426

Births in 2016: 724

#15 Girl: Kathleen

Rank in the 1950s: #15

Average annual births in the 1950s: 22,431

Rank in 2016: #841

Births in 2016: 338

#14 Boy: Donald

Rank in the 1950s: #14

Average annual births in the 1950s: 27,343

Rank in 2016: #488

Births in 2016: 621

#14 Girl: Sharon

Rank in the 1950s: #14

Average annual births in the 1950s: 23,279

Rank in 2016: #928

Births in 2016: 295

#13 Boy: Joseph

Rank in the 1950s: #13

Average annual births in the 1950s: 29,989

Rank in 2016: #20

Births in 2016: 10,823

#13 Girl: Pamela

Rank in the 1950s: #13

Average annual births in the 1950s: 23,737

Rank in 2016: #1,304

Births in 2016: 182

#12 Boy: Gary

Rank in the 1950s: #12

Average annual births in the 1950s: 32,979

Rank in 2016: #605

Births in 2016: 442

#12 Girl: Sandra

Rank in the 1950s: #12

Average annual births in the 1950s: 25,155

Rank in 2016: #877

Births in 2016: 318

#11 Boy: Steven

Rank in the 1950s: #11

Average annual births in the 1950s: 33,353

Rank in 2016: #167

Births in 2016: 2,381

#11 Girl: Cynthia

Rank in the 1950s: #11

Average annual births in the 1950s: 26,339

Rank in 2016: #561

Births in 2016: 550

#10 Boy: Charles

Rank in the 1950s: #10

Average annual births in the 1950s: 36,100

Rank in 2016: #51

Births in 2016: 7,050

#10 Girl: Donna

Rank in the 1950s: #10

Average annual births in the 1950s: 27,032

Rank in 2016: #1,758

Births in 2016: 117

#9 Boy: Mark

Rank in the 1950s: #9

Average annual births in the 1950s: 38,243

Rank in 2016: #195

Births in 2016: 2,057

#9 Girl: Nancy

Rank in the 1950s: #9

Average annual births in the 1950s: 28,677

Rank in 2016: #900

Births in 2016: 306

#8 Boy: Thomas

Rank in the 1950s: #8

Average annual births in the 1950s: 45,419

Rank in 2016: #48

Births in 2016: 7,309

#8 Girl: Karen

Rank in the 1950s: #8

Average annual births in the 1950s: 33,249

Rank in 2016: #504

Births in 2016: 614

#7 Boy: Richard

Rank in the 1950s: #7

Average annual births in the 1950s: 53,519

Rank in 2016: #160

Births in 2016: 2,499

#7 Girl: Debra

Rank in the 1950s: #7

Average annual births in the 1950s: 34,130

Rank in 2016: #3,170

Births in 2016: 51

#6 Boy: William

Rank in the 1950s: #6

Average annual births in the 1950s: 59,102

Rank in 2016: #3

Births in 2016: 15,668

#6 Girl: Barbara

Rank in the 1950s: #6

Average annual births in the 1950s: 34,569

Rank in 2016: #856

Births in 2016: 326

#5 Boy: David

Rank in the 1950s: #5

Average annual births in the 1950s: 76,961

Rank in 2016: #19

Births in 2016: 11,028

#5 Girl: Deborah

Rank in the 1950s: #5

Average annual births in the 1950s: 43,051

Rank in 2016: #815

Births in 2016: 348

#4 Boy: John

Rank in the 1950s: #4

Average annual births in the 1950s: 79,760

Rank in 2016: #28

Births in 2016: 9,952

#4 Girl: Susan

Rank in the 1950s: #4

Average annual births in the 1950s: 43,770

Rank in 2016: #922

Births in 2016: 296

#3 Boy: Robert

Rank in the 1950s: #3

Average annual births in the 1950s: 83,011

Rank in 2016: #62

Births in 2016: 5,953

#3 Girl: Patricia

Rank in the 1950s: #3

Average annual births in the 1950s: 45,961

Rank in 2016: #745

Births in 2016: 380

#2 Boy: Michael

Rank in the 1950s: #2

Average annual births in the 1950s: 83,712

Rank in 2016: #8

Births in 2016: 13,998

#2 Girl: Linda

Rank in the 1950s: #2

Average annual births in the 1950s: 56,429

Rank in 2016: #669

Births in 2016: 434

#1 Boy: James

Rank in the 1950s: #1

Average annual births in the 1950s: 84,345

Rank in 2016: #5

Births in 2016: 14,776

#1 Girl: Mary

Rank in the 1950s: #1

Average annual births in the 1950s: 62,556

Rank in 2016: #127

Births in 2016: 2,487