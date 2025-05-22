Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#25. Northside Christian Academy
- Location: Starke, FL
- Enrollment: 253 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#24. Victory Christian Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 318 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Old Plank Christian Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 376 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#22. Temple Christian Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 154 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#21. West Meadows Baptist Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 52 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#20. Seacoast Christian Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 323 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#19. Beaches Chapel School
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 245 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Calvary Christian Academy
- Location: Middleburg, FL
- Enrollment: 138 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#17. Cornerstone Christian School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 342 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#16. Eunice Christian School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 33 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#15. Beacon of Hope Christian School
- Location: St Augustine, FL
- Enrollment: 78 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
maroke // Shutterstock
#14. Eagle's View Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 294 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#13. Harvest Community School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 255 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Sonshine Christian Academy
- Location: Callahan, FL
- Enrollment: 207 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#11. First Coast Christian School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 590 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#10. Bishop John J. Snyder High School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 440 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
maroke // Shutterstock
#9. Christ's Church Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 708 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#8. University Christian School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 803 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#7. St. Joseph Academy
- Location: St Augustine, FL
- Enrollment: 328 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#6. Trinity Christian Academy
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 1,569 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#5. Bishop Kenny High School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 1,400 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#4. Providence School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 1,621 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#3. St. Johns Country Day School
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Enrollment: 467 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#2. Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 1,015 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#1. The Bolles School
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Enrollment: 1,030 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+