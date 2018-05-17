'Explosive eruption' reported at Kilauea's summit in Hawaii

An “explosive eruption” at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii’s Big Island threw ash and rock into the air early Thursday morning, officials with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.
The explosion happened around 4:15 a.m. local time. Officials warned people in the area to take shelter and protect themselves from the falling ash.
"The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," officials said in a 5 a.m. alert. In a subsequent update, officials said the ash plume was moving north.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shared an image of the ash plume Thursday morning.
5 AM eye-opener at the the Kīlauea Volcano summit. HVO and Park Staffs previously evacuated. Lone webcam in the HVO Tower shows the plume. https://t.co/GVg72Rc51N pic.twitter.com/RBUbYa39rP— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 17, 2018
"Driving conditions may be dangerous so if you are driving pull off the road and wait until visibility improves," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency warned.
Officials with the USGS warned Tuesday that an eruption of Kiauea's volcano appeared "imminent."
The eruption on Kilauea began May 3. It has since forced thousands of people from their homes, destroyed nearly 40 structures -- including dozens of homes -- and created more than two dozen fissures in the ground surrounding the volcano.
