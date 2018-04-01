WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis leads Easter Mass at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY - Easter Mass has begun at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
Pope Francis is scheduled to deliver his Easter message at noon local time (6 a.m. EDT) following the Mass.
