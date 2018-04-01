  • WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis leads Easter Mass at the Vatican

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    VATICAN CITY - Easter Mass has begun at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

    >> Click here to watch the livestream

    >> Easter 2018: When is it; what is it; why isn't it on the same date every year?

    Pope Francis is scheduled to deliver his Easter message at noon local time (6 a.m. EDT) following the Mass.

    >> Read more trending news 

    See more at the Vatican's website here.

    Pope Francis arrives to celebrate an Easter mass, in St. Peter's square in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis leads Easter Mass at the Vatican

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter's Square

  • Headline Goes Here

    Frank Stallone slams Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ted Nugent says Parkland shooting survivors attacking NRA 'have no soul'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump's border wall threatens endangered Texas ocelot