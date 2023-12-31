Brevard County man arrested after 7th DUI, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man was arrested for what the sheriff’s office says was his seventh DUI charge.

Deputies pulled over Douglas Moore Friday night because the license plate on the vehicle was not registered to the car he was driving.

The arrest report shows deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car.

Deputies said Moore was also supposed to have an ignition interlock device, or breathalyzer, in his car because of his previous DUI arrests.

“This guy doesn’t give a crap about anyone else’s life and a Judge needs to keep him locked up from this point on,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a post on social media.

