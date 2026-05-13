AP Exclusive: Senate Democrats plan to force votes on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rollbacks

NEW YORK — Senate Democrats plan to force several votes on the Trump administration's dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a maneuver aimed at making vulnerable Republicans take politically difficult votes in an election year.

The plan to hold the votes Wednesday, shared exclusively with The Associated Press, is tied to rule changes or regulatory rollbacks by the CFPB since the Republican administration took over the bureau in February 2025. The bureau has rescinded 67 policies under its acting director, Russell Vought, who is also President Donald Trump's budget director. Vought has publicly said that his goal is to effectively dismantle the agency. The series of votes is meant to highlight the dozens of rules and regulations that have been impacted by Vought and the White House.

Under the Congressional Review Act, senators can file what are known as Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to overturn recently finalized federal regulations. While none of the resolutions is expected to pass, Democrats are using the votes to highlight their election year message on the economy.

Democrats are expected to propose 20 resolutions that target policy changes involving debt collection, buy now-pay later firms, overdraft fees and other consumer finance issues.

The move is being led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee. Warren proposed the creation of the CFPB in 2007, when she was a professor at Harvard Law School, and she is considered Congress' biggest advocate for it.

“Today, we are going to hear from 20 senators about how the Trump administration has hurt American families by rolling back commonsense CFPB rules — and how Congress can make them right,” Warren will say in a planned speech on the Senate floor Wednesday.

The Congressional Review Act allows Congress an opportunity to overturn rules issued by federal agencies once those rules are finalized. The 1996 law was used sparingly in its first two decades, but its use increased during Trump’s first term, when a Republican-controlled Congress overturned more than a dozen rules finalized during President Barack Obama's Democratic administration. Democrats, in turn, used the law in 2021 to overturn several Trump-era policies.

In an election year, those votes could be used as ammunition against vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection, including Susan Collins of Maine, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and John Cornyn of Texas.

“I urge my Republican colleagues to listen with open ears and cast their votes on behalf of the consumers they were elected to represent,” Warren says.

The CFPB has been largely inoperable in Trump’s second term. The bulk of the bureau’s staff remains under orders not to work, and much of the CFPB’s business these days is to unwind previous work the bureau did under President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and in Trump’s first term. The bureau's operating budget is expected to shrink as well after Trump’s big tax and spending cuts law reduced the amount of money the bureau receives from the Federal Reserve.

Congress created the CFPB in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent recession, designed to operate as an independent financial regulator with broad enforcement authority over consumer financial products and services. The bureau estimated in 2024 that it had returned $17.5 billion to American consumers and had imposed $4 billion in fines and penalties against financial companies.

Polling over the years has shown consistent bipartisan support from voters for the CFPB and its mission. A March survey conducted by the bipartisan polling firms Lake Research Partners and Chesapeake Beach Consulting found that more than 8 in 10 Americans — including majorities of Republicans — said they supported the agency’s role in regulating banks and other financial services companies.

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Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report from Washington.

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