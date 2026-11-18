LONDON — Inflation in the U.K. rose to its highest level for a year, official figures showed Wednesday, an increase that keeps the possibility of a second straight interest rate hike next month from the Bank of England alive.

The Office for National Statistics said the rise in the annual rate to 3.6% in October from 3.5% the previous month was largely due to higher prices at the pump as the repercussions of the Iran war continue to ratchet up fuel prices.

Inflation is set to rise further above the Bank of England's 2% target in the coming months, mainly because of higher domestic energy bills, leading many economists to think policymakers will raise interest rates again in December.

“These figures make a December rate hike look difficult to avoid," said Suren Thiru, chief economist at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to 4% from 3.75% and said the outlook for U.K. borrowing costs largely hinges on what happens with the Iran war.

The main cause of the spike in inflation this year has been the sharp rise in fuel costs resulting from the Iran war and the ensuing bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz, which have squeezed global oil and gas supplies and pushed prices at the pump and household energy bills higher.

In the past couple of weeks since the Democrats won control of the U.S. Congress, oil and gas prices have fallen sharply as traders think it's less likely that President Donald Trump will intensify the conflict with Tehran. Brent crude, the international standard, for example, is currently trading at $92 a barrel, down from around $110 at the start of the month.

If the decline in oil and gas prices is sustained over the coming weeks, then the expected peak in inflation next summer — which the bank anticipates will reach 5% — could be lower. That could temper the need for future rate hikes, and not just by the Bank of England.

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