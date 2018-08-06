0 Why do some local schools start class on a Friday?

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Summer vacation comes to an end for public school students in Seminole, Brevard and Flagler counties this Friday.

Wait – Friday?

Public schools in those Central Florida counties are bringing students in for their first day of class Friday, Aug. 10. The one-day week for students has many asking: What's the point of bringing more than 140,000 students back for just a day?

Florida law allows school districts to start no earlier than Aug. 10 every year. This year, that date just happens to fall on a Friday.

A Seminole County school spokesperson said school leaders want to start as early as possible so the first half of the year can be done before winter break.

The one-day jump start will also create another one-day week in the spring for many students: The last day of class for the Seminole County Public Schools is set for Tuesday, May 28 – the day after Memorial Day.

As for the rest of Central Florida, public school students in Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Lake, Polk, Sumter and Marion counties return to the classroom Monday, Aug. 13.

If you think students in Florida head back early, just ask students in the Atlanta area how their summer is going: At least three counties in Georgia start class on July 30 and many more started Monday, Aug. 6.

