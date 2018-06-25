Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Florida dad on family bike ride

Tampa police say 30-year-old Mikese Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's also charged with leaving the scene of a crash with a death and injuries. He's being held without bail at the Hillsborough County Jail.
Related Headlines
Read: Gator crossing: Two women stop traffic to help gator cross Colonial Drive
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters that 42-year-old Pedro Aguerreberry was riding on an off-road bike path with his young sons around noon Sunday when Morse drove his Dodge Avenger off the road, over a grass median and into the family.
Aguerreberry was killed and his 3-year-old, Bennett, was seriously injured. His 8-year-old, Lucas, wasn't seriously hurt.
"He somewhat appears to be disturbed," says #Tampa Police Chief about suspect who ran a dad and two kids over. Suspect was once previously Baker Acted, says Chief. https://t.co/MJbLfn41hc— Adam Z. Winer (@adamzwiner) June 25, 2018
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}