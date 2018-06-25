ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the road?
We may not know why – but we do know how one gator crossed an Orange County street Sunday afternoon.
A WFTV viewer said she was sitting at a red light on Colonial Drive Sunday when two women got out of their cars to help an alligator cross Dean Road in Union Park.
The alligator may have wandered from nearby Lake Downey, said Catherine Kerr, who shot the video.
Kerr said the women in the video were stopped at the traffic light and got out of their cars to direct traffic away from the gator, herding it back to Downey Park.
Kerr said the two women did not know each other.
By Monday morning, more than 20,000 people had watched the Facebook video.
Watch below: Strangers help gator cross busy street
Location of intersection:
