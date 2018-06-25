  • Gator crossing: Two women stop traffic to help gator cross busy street

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the road?

    We may not know why – but we do know how one gator crossed an Orange County street Sunday afternoon.

    Related Headlines

    A WFTV viewer said she was sitting at a red light on Colonial Drive Sunday when two women got out of their cars to help an alligator cross Dean Road in Union Park.

    The alligator may have wandered from nearby Lake Downey, said Catherine Kerr, who shot the video.

    Read: Lake Nona woman says HOA is stopping her from having alligator removed from yard

    Kerr said the women in the video were stopped at the traffic light and got out of their cars to direct traffic away from the gator, herding it back to Downey Park.

    Kerr said the two women did not know each other.

    By Monday morning, more than 20,000 people had watched the Facebook video.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    Watch below: Strangers help gator cross busy street


     

    Location of intersection: 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gator crossing: Two women stop traffic to help gator cross busy street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot outside apartment near UCF while trying to sell gold chain,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shot fired into hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    SunPass -- which is still down -- will waive penalties, fees from…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Robbery suspect leads deputies on two-county chase ending with crash