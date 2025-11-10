Disney Destiny is the first Heroes and Villains-themed cruise

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, has arrived in Florida for its official christening.

Disney Destiny

It’s Disney’s first Heroes and Villains-themed cruise ship, offering experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and the Disney Parks. The Disney Destiny stopped at Port Canaveral last week on its way to Port Everglades, its permanent home port.

The Disney Destiny’s official christening is tonight, and it will start its maiden voyage next Thursday, November 20th. Disney Cruise Line also launches the ‘Discover Your Destiny’ initiative, partnering with local groups in Florida and the Bahamas to inspire students through the arts.

The ‘Discover Your Destiny’ initiative introduces theater into classrooms, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at entertainment careers.

Engaging with Disney Cruise Line’s creatives, students can explore talents and industry opportunities.

