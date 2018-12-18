Embattled Florida elections official sues to get job back after recall debacle

Embattled Broward elections supervisor Brenda Snipes filed a lengthy federal lawsuit on Monday against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano.
Related Headlines
Not near a TV? Click here to stream Eyewitness News live
TRENDING NOW:
- Disney buys 900+ acres of land south of Walt Disney World
- Government shutdown: What will close; will you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC?
- An early Christmas present: Couple adopts 7 siblings out of foster care
- Foul-mouthed parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order things while owner is away
- WATCH: Seasonal delivery driver, 2 others accused in Lake Mary package-stealing scheme
The lawsuit contends that Snipes' due process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.
Snipes came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the November elections. She planned to resign on Jan. 4, but she rescinded her resignation after Scott immediately suspended her last month.
Scott appointed his former general counsel to take her place. In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}