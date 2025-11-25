FHP update: 4-year-old dead after early morning rollover crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A tragic update to an accident occurred on November 16 around 3:50 am, when a Toyota Tacoma overturned, resulting in the death of a passenger and injuries to others.

The vehicle lost control and entered the grass shoulder before over-correcting back across the highway, entering the median, and overturning several times.

During the rollover, an unrestrained 4-year-old passenger was ejected and suffered serious injuries, later dying on November 19.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Hernando County hospital.

Among the passengers, a 28-year-old male sustained minor injuries, a 35-year-old male suffered serious injuries, and a 27-year-old male also had minor injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group