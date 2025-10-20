Florida gas prices have fallen to $2.90 per gallon, the lowest since 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have reached their lowest point since December 2023, with the state average dropping to $2.90 per gallon as of October 20.

The decline in gas prices is attributed to robust global oil supplies and a seasonal decrease in gasoline demand, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

This marks a 2-cent decrease from last week and a 28-cent drop from last month.

“Florida gas prices continue to fluctuate week to week, but the overall trajectory is downward,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The expense to fill a typical 15-gallon tank is now about $43.50, nearly $3 less than last year at this time. Crude oil prices have dropped too, with U.S. crude closing at $57.54 per barrel on Friday, the lowest level since May.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group