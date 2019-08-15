  • Florida man gets 90 days in jail for fatal head-on motorcycle crash

    By: AP , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BARTOW, Fla. - A Florida man who struck and killed a motorcyclist while trying to pass two cars on a rural road was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail and a year without driving.

    A local newspaper reported that Jarrod Witt Lee, 33, was facing up to a year in jail for culpable negligence in the 2017 death of motorcyclist Philip Brown.

    Judge Larry Helms handed down a lesser sentence instead. Lee cannot drive during his year on probation.

    Lee's car hit the motorcycle head-on. Brown, 40, was thrown from his bike and died.

    Prosecutors were seeking a vehicular homicide conviction but jurors found Lee guilty of the lesser charge. The judge said the jury's decision limited his sentencing options.

    According to the Polk County Jail's website, Lee has been in and out of jail since 2005.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

