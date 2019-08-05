‘It was like meeting a clone of me:' Florida officers discover they are half-brothers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The apple doesn't fall far from the tree for two Florida law enforcement officers who discovered they were half-brothers through a DNA test.
According to a Facebook post by the Boynton Beach Police Department, Officer Eric Reynolds received this email last month:
"Good morning. My name is David Stull. According to 23andMe, we are half-brothers. I was adopted as an infant and have very little knowledge of my family history, so I have no way of knowing the validity of this.”
Stull said he did not expect to learn that his new half-brother was also a law enforcement officer, who lived just a few hours away in Orlando, according to the post.
Stull was adopted as an infant and said he knew very little about his family history until he took the DNA test, the post said.
Reynolds met Orange County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Stull for the first-time last month in Central Florida.
“It was like meeting a clone of me,” Reynolds said. "It was overwhelming and exciting and bit of sadness at the same time. We’ve been texting all the time. We’re alike in so many ways. I have someone I can talk to, trust as brothers and cops. It feels great."
