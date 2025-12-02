ORLANDO, Fla. — Numerous non-profits in Central Florida are participating in Giving Tuesday initiatives to address food insecurity and homelessness, where the need for support is particularly high this year.

The Salvation Army is dedicated to raising funds to offer adequate shelter, warm meals, and support for local families facing challenges with rent or purchasing Christmas gifts. Additionally, they have introduced a virtual ‘Red Kettle’ campaign.

Entryway Central Florida and New Beginnings of Central Florida are raising funds to support homeless families, emphasizing donations that provide emergency housing and essentials like diapers and hygiene kits.

Several other local organizations are seeking support for their specific missions, including Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, Help Now of Osceola & Hope Partnership, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, Give Kids the World Village, Ronald McDonald House, and One Heart for Women and Children.

To maximize the impact of donations, experts suggest verifying the charity’s name, assessing its transparency, and taking advantage of matching gifts offered by employers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group