Police: High-tension wire breaks highway worker's arm, legs

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man working on a highway in Orlando had his legs and one arm broken by high-tension wire, police said.
Police said workers were rolling the wire down an Interstate 4 exit ramp Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck drove through it.
Related Headlines
Police said the wire then wrapped around the worker, causing the injuries.
The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. They did not name the man's employer or say what type of work was being done.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}