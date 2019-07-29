9 facts about 'flesh-eating' bacteria

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cases of so-called flesh-eating disease have been making headlines all over the country in recent years. But how much do you really know about the mysterious condition?
1. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flesh-eating disease or necrotizing fasciitis, is a rare, potentially deadly bacterial infection.
2. The condition can be caused by a variety of bacteria, but public health experts believe the most common cause of flesh-eating disease is group A Streptococcus, the same bacteria known to cause strep throat.
3. Contrary to what some may believe, the bacteria behind necrotizing fasciitis aren’t actually named for some Pac-Man-like tissue-devouring power. But they are known to release toxins that ultimately cause tissue to die.
4. Bacteria usually enter the body through a break in the skin, such as a cut, burn, insect bite, puncture wound or surgical wound. Some individuals may get infected after a blunt trauma injury.
5. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, or NORD, upon reaching the superficial fascia, which is the layer of connective tissue underneath the skin, the bacteria quickly spread, producing two kinds of toxins: endotoxins, which are released as bacteria die and break apart, and exotoxins, which are released by bacteria as waste. These toxins restrict blood supply to tissue, which can ultimately affect the entire body.
Related Headlines
6. “Because blood supply to these tissues becomes impaired, neither antibiotics nor the body’s own mechanisms to fight infection are able to reach these tissues,” NORD reports on its website. That’s why treatment typically requires surgical removal of dead or infected tissue even after antibiotics have been administered. In fact, according to the CDC, it’s not uncommon for infected patients to receive multiple surgeries or even a blood transfusion along with intravenous antibiotics.
7. Anyone can get the rare flesh-eating disease, but those who get the illness may also have other health conditions that weaken the body’s immune system, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cancer or cirrhosis of the liver. Research has also shown that certain flesh-eating bacteria, such as Vibrio vulnificus, can be spread by eating or handling contaminated seafood in areas where water temperatures are on the rise. In Florida, for example, there have been multiple cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections caused by people with open wounds either eating contaminated raw shellfish or swimming in the sea. “Vibrios exist in the sediment (bottom mud and sand) and are, therefore, found frequently associated with shellfish (shrimp, oysters and crabs),” Dr. A. Scott Lea, a professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, told the Austin American-Statesman.
8. Since 2010, approximately 700 to 1,200 cases occur each year in the U.S., but CDC experts say that’s likely an underestimate.
9. If someone is infected with flesh-eating disease, they may notice early symptoms such as red, swollen areas, on the skin that spread quickly, severe pain near the swollen areas and fever. Later symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis include ulcers, blisters, black spots, changing skin color, pus from infected area, dizziness, diarrhea or nausea. Symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis usually occur after an injury or surgery.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}