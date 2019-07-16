9 facts about obesity

ORLANDO, Fla. - Millions of Americans are obese, prompting many doctors to declare obesity an epidemic. Here are 9 facts about it.
1. Obesity is defined as a complex disorder involving excessive amounts of body fat. It is diagnosed when a person's body mass index is 30 or higher. Body mass index is calculated by dividing your weight by your height.
Related Headlines
Scroll to use a tool to calculate your body mass index.
2. Obese people spend nearly $1,500 more a year on their health care than people who are not obese according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
3. In 2017, Florida's adult obesity rate was over 28%.
4. Doctors say eating a healthy diet and getting regular physical activity are key to preventing obesity.
Everyone benefits from #PhysicalActivity – no matter your age, sex, race or ethnicity, health condition, shape or size! Learn more about physical activity, how much and what type you need, and tips to be more active. https://t.co/Bw2W48vgOL pic.twitter.com/CT4fUAKwe1— CDCChronic (@CDCChronic) July 2, 2019
5. An estimated 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, spending $33 billion annual on weight loss products.
6. In 2019, U.S. News & World Report determined the Mediterranean diet is the best diet overall. Despite efforts to lose many, most people regain the weight they lose on a diet.
7. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery reports 228,000 people had some form of bariatric surgery in 2017. That's up from the 158,000 patients in 2011.
8. On average, bariatric surgery patients maintain 50% of their excess weight loss five years after surgery.
9. Qualifications for surgery include being 100 pounds or more overweight, having a BMI greater than 35 and an obesity-related co-morbidity disorder, or the patient is unable to lose weight despite his or her best efforts over a reasonable amount of time.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}