DAKAR, Senegal — Three people, including the father and grandmother of a newborn baby girl who bled to death after allegedly undergoing female genital mutilation in eastern Senegal, have been arrested, a local official said Thursday.

The baby was allegedly subjected to the procedure on Nov. 12, just a day after she was born in the eastern Tambacounda region, Ndiaye Bousso, the regional director of family affairs, told The Associated Press.

The father was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of arranging the procedure, Bousso said. His mother and another woman suspected of carrying it out had been detained days earlier.

According to Bousso, the baby's paternal grandmother offered to bathe the newborn with the help of the other woman, but allegedly performed the mutilation without the mother’s knowledge. The mother later discovered that her daughter was in pain and bleeding.

The baby haemorrhaged severely and was referred to a regional hospital in Tambacounda on Friday, but died on the way, Bousso said.

Female genital mutilation, or FGM, has been illegal in Senegal since 1999 and is punishable by up to five years in prison, or life imprisonment if the procedure results in death.

Around 20% of women and girls ages 15-49 in Senegal are believed to have undergone FGM, according to the latest data from UNICEF. Its supporters claim the practice is rooted in traditions, but authorities have stepped up awareness campaigns in recent years to discourage it.

“We raise awareness and advocate,” said Bousso, adding that tradition cannot justify such a harmful practice.

“The law is clear and must be applied to its fullest extent,” she said, calling for justice for the baby.

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