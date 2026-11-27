NEWMARKET, Ontario — Ontario prosecutors on Friday sought a 25-year prison sentence for a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to aiding 14 suicides after selling products online knowing buyers were likely to use them to kill themselves.

Kenneth Law, 61, apologized to victims’ families from the prisoner’s box, saying that his actions were “categorically wrong” and promising never to repeat them.

Prosecutors argued that Law was motivated by money. His lawyers sought a 12-year sentence, describing him as a misguided believer in the right to die rather than a “mercenary predator.” A sentencing decision is expected in February.

Law pleaded guilty in May to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide involving people in Ontario. The judge is also considering the deaths of 79 people in the United Kingdom.

At a hearing in September, families of people who died after buying lethal products from Law described their lives shattered by grief. Police said Law sold sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 or www.samaritans.org.

___

Prosecutor Katie Doherty said 93 people, including 12 teenagers, died after using Law’s products.

“These were vulnerable people ... What they needed was help, but what they found was Mr. Law and his products for death,” she said. Doherty rejected suggestions that Law acted altruistically, saying he sold to anyone who paid upfront.

The former chef shipped products to more than 40 countries over nearly 2 1/2 years, knowing customers were likely to use them to kill themselves, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Defense lawyer Matthew Gourlay argued that Law did not cause customers’ struggles or their decisions to kill themselves. “In short, Mr. Law did not kill anyone,” he said.

Aiding suicide carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in Canada. Prosecutors requested 12 1/2 years on each count, with two terms served back to back and the others at the same time.

Credit for time in custody would reduce the proposed term to about 19 years and eight months. The defense sought additional credit for harsh detention conditions.

Prosecutors acknowledged Law’s guilty plea spared families a trial and that he had no prior criminal record. Law has been detained since May 2023. Prosecutors are expected to withdraw 14 first-degree murder charges after sentencing.

Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have investigated the case. A prosecutor had said that it involves some 431 packages of lethal substances that were sent to the U.S.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.