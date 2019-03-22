  • Watch: Avoid red meat and drink the prep. Doctors discuss colorectal health

    By: Katy Camp

    Updated:

    March is Colon Cancer Awareness month. To shed some light on this important issue, WFTV anchor Jorge Estevez hosted a special Facebook Live with experts from AdventHealth Orlando. 

     

    Related Headlines

     

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories