Now that measles is officially back in the U.S., some Americans are asking: Do adults need a booster shot?

Generally, experts say, the answer is no.

“Most people are protected without getting a booster shot” because they’ve either been vaccinated or had measles as kids, said Dr. Richard Martinello at Yale School of Medicine.

The U.S., Mexico and Bolivia lost their measles-free status this week after stubborn outbreaks erased decades of progress. Last year, Canada lost its measles-elimination designation.

Doctors say getting two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine is the best way to protect against one of the most contagious viruses in the world. The vaccine usually protects people for life, as does having had the disease. Americans born before 1957 are considered to have “presumptive evidence” of immunity because almost everyone back then got measles during childhood.

For some people, boosters may be a good idea

But doctors say certain people should consider getting boosters.

One group is healthcare workers born before 1957 without proof of immunity. They’re more likely than the general public to come in contact with people who have measles, so they may get it or even spread it to vulnerable patients.

Adults vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 also might want to think about boosters. During those years, some children received an inactivated vaccine that uses a killed version of the virus, which was less effective than the current vaccine containing live, weakened virus. Doctors said people who know they got the inactivated vaccine or aren’t sure should get at least one dose of the live MMR vaccine. One dose is 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are 97% protective.

Until 1989, only a single dose was standard. Now the recommendation is for adults to have at least one documented dose of MMR. Two doses are recommended for certain people in high-risk groups who don’t have other evidence of immunity.

“People who have had no shots should go get vaccinated, if they weren’t born before 1957,” said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “If they have had only one shot, they may want to consider whether they’re in a risk group for a second shot.”

That risk group, he said, includes people in school, healthcare workers, international travelers or people living with family members who have compromised immune systems. In places with active measles outbreaks, health officials sometimes recommend that everyone have two shots, Sharfstein said.

For people who have only had one shot, especially in an area where measles is circulating, “it’s always a good idea to talk with your physician about whether another shot is needed,” Martinello said.

Tracking down your vaccination status

But what if you don’t know how many shots you received or even if you’ve been vaccinated?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests asking your parents or doctor, checking with your high school or college health services or reaching out to previous employers that required immunizations. You can also try contacting your state’s health department; some states have registries that include adult vaccines.

If you’re still unsure about your vaccination status, you can talk with your doctor about an MMR immunity blood test that can show whether you have antibodies against measles. But Martinello said this isn’t an ideal measure of how safe you are from the virus. Though the test is accurate, he said, scientists don’t know how to link the result perfectly with the level of protection someone might have.

Regardless, doctors said getting a booster just to be safe won’t harm you unless you’re in a group that is not supposed to get the vaccine at all, such as pregnant women.

Now that measles is circulating in the U.S., doctors said it’s crucial to take measures to protect yourself.

“This is a moment to not just check for yourself, but also encourage others to make sure that they are adequately vaccinated,” Sharfstein said. “Too many people took measles for granted … or just didn’t think about measles. But now it’s something to think about.”

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