How far does a $100,000 income go in US cities?
While a $100,000 income may serve as a mental threshold for a little financial breathing room, its real purchasing power depends largely on location and lifestyle. Taxes vary across the nation, with many states and even some cities tacking on additional charges to federal collections. And depending on how taxes are filed, reaching a $100,000 income may push a household from the 22% to 24% marginal tax bracket. Meanwhile, locations with high costs across housing and everyday essentials may be less forgiving to a $100,000 income.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 69 of the largest U.S. cities based on the estimated true value of $100,000 in annual income after accounting for taxes and local cost of living premiums.
Key Findings
- In 68% of big cities, a dollar stretches further now compared to one year ago. Overall, the combination of costs and taxes are trending favorably for urbanites. The average value of $100k studywide increased from $71,669 to $72,444. The effective tax rate on single filers in these locations averaged 24.86%.
- The value of $100,000 dropped 3.10% in Manhattan and Philadelphia. Year over year, these cities share the title for the highest decline in the value of a $100k income. They're followed by Fort Wayne, Indiana (-2.74%); Lubbock, Texas (-2.62%); and Queens, New York (-2.12%). Studywide, the average big city saw a 0.95% increase in the value of $100k.
- Dollars in Orlando are going nearly 7% further this year. Orlando, Florida had the biggest increase in purchasing power, with the value of $100,000 going from $81,441 to $87,087 in just one year. Prices in 2025 averaged 9.4% lower than average. In 2024, prices were closer to the national par for big cities, with just a 3.6% discount.
- The effective tax rate on $100,000 income exceeds 30% in one city. Baltimore, Maryland has the highest effective tax rate at this threshold, with 31.5% collectively charged in 2025. On the other hand, local prices are most reflective of the national average. Accounting for both elements, the value of $100k in Baltimore is estimated to be $68,329.
- $100,000 retains 92% of its face value in Oklahoma City. The value of $100k increased by 2.09% year over year, giving Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the edge to keep its rank as the big city where $100k goes furthest. After accounting for the 18.7% discount on the cost of living and a 25.3% effective tax rate, the value of $100k is $91,868.
The Value of $100k in U.S. Cities
Cities are ranked based on the effective purchasing power of a $100,000 income after accounting for taxes and the local cost of living premium relative to U.S. average.
- Manhattan, N.Y.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $29,420
- Value of $100k, 2024: $30,362
- One year change: -3.10%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.7%
- Honolulu, Hawai'i
- Value of $100k, 2025: $39,452
- Value of $100k, 2024: $38,610
- One year change: 2.18%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.4%
- Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $42,874
- Value of $100k, 2024: $43,461
- One year change: -1.35%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.7%
- San Francisco, Calif.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $43,255
- Value of $100k, 2024: $42,128
- One year change: 2.68%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.2%
- Queens, N.Y.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $45,718
- Value of $100k, 2024: $46,708
- One year change: -2.12%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.7%
- Los Angeles, Calif.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $47,390
- Value of $100k, 2024: $47,983
- One year change: -1.24%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%
- San Diego, Calif.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $48,997
- Value of $100k, 2024: $49,337
- One year change: -0.69%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%
- Boston, Mass.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $49,980
- Value of $100k, 2024: $50,602
- One year change: -1.23%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.8%
- Washington, D.C.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $53,222
- Value of $100k, 2024: $51,339
- One year change: 3.67%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.7%
- Arlington, Va.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $54,346
- Value of $100k, 2024: $54,426
- One year change: -0.15%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 26%
- Oakland, Calif.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $54,466
- Value of $100k, 2024: $52,060
- One year change: 4.62%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%
- Seattle, Wash.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $54,565
- Value of $100k, 2024: $54,107
- One year change: 0.85%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Portland, Ore.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $60,942
- Value of $100k, 2024: $60,427
- One year change: 0.85%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.1%
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Value of $100k, 2025: $62,712
- Value of $100k, 2024: $63,772
- One year change: -1.66%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.3%
- Chicago, Ill.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $63,003
- Value of $100k, 2024: $64,029
- One year change: -1.60%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.9%
- Newark, N.J.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $65,393
- Value of $100k, 2024: $65,014
- One year change: 0.58%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.5%
- Miami, Fla.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $65,696
- Value of $100k, 2024: $64,991
- One year change: 1.09%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Bakersfield, Calif.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $65,776
- Value of $100k, 2024: $64,177
- One year change: 2.49%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%
- Philadelphia, Pa.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $67,193
- Value of $100k, 2024: $69,341
- One year change: -3.10%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 28%
- New Orleans, La.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $67,382
- Value of $100k, 2024: $66,668
- One year change: 1.07%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 23.7%
- Baltimore, Md.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $68,329
- Value of $100k, 2024: $67,499
- One year change: 1.23%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 31.5%
- Denver, Colo.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $68,336
- Value of $100k, 2024: $68,810
- One year change: -0.69%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Durham, N.C.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $70,538
- Value of $100k, 2024: $71,371
- One year change: -1.17%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Madison, Wis
- Value of $100k, 2025: $71,968
- Value of $100k, 2024: $71,018
- One year change: 1.34%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.2%
- Detroit, Mich.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $72,204
- Value of $100k, 2024: $69,924
- One year change: 3.26%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.4%
- Boise, Idaho
- Value of $100k, 2025: $72,256
- Value of $100k, 2024: $72,341
- One year change: -0.12%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%
- Plano, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $72,653
- Value of $100k, 2024: $71,372
- One year change: 1.79%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Phoenix, Ariz.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $72,769
- Value of $100k, 2024: $71,688
- One year change: 1.51%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 23.4%
- Milwaukee, Wis.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $74,255
- Value of $100k, 2024: $73,986
- One year change: 0.36%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.2%
- Mesa, Ariz.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $74,466
- Value of $100k, 2024: $74,056
- One year change: 0.55%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 23.4%
- Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $74,523
- Value of $100k, 2024: $73,358
- One year change: 1.59%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $75,648
- Value of $100k, 2024: $76,741
- One year change: -1.42%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.2%
- Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $76,064
- Value of $100k, 2024: $75,742
- One year change: 0.42%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.2%
- Reno, Nev.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $76,086
- Value of $100k, 2024: $75,489
- One year change: 0.79%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Lexington, Ky.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $76,742
- Value of $100k, 2024: $76,472
- One year change: 0.35%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.3%
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Value of $100k, 2025: $77,476
- Value of $100k, 2024: $77,796
- One year change: -0.41%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Richmond, Va.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $77,776
- Value of $100k, 2024: $78,057
- One year change: -0.36%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 26%
- Albuquerque, N.M.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $77,796
- Value of $100k, 2024: $78,522
- One year change: -0.92%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.7%
- St. Paul, Minn.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $77,886
- Value of $100k, 2024: $77,830
- One year change: 0.07%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.4%
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $78,494
- Value of $100k, 2024: $76,840
- One year change: 2.15%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.7%
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $79,318
- Value of $100k, 2024: $76,731
- One year change: 3.37%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $79,611
- Value of $100k, 2024: $81,856
- One year change: -2.74%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.6%
- Lincoln, Neb.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $79,653
- Value of $100k, 2024: $78,308
- One year change: 1.72%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%
- Spokane, Wash.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $79,859
- Value of $100k, 2024: $81,441
- One year change: -1.94%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Minneapolis, Minn.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $79,989
- Value of $100k, 2024: $78,162
- One year change: 2.34%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.4%
- Columbus, Ohio
- Value of $100k, 2025: $80,070
- Value of $100k, 2024: $77,647
- One year change: 3.12%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.5%
- Dallas, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $80,103
- Value of $100k, 2024: $77,197
- One year change: 3.76%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $80,103
- Value of $100k, 2024: $79,543
- One year change: 0.70%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Value of $100k, 2025: $80,156
- Value of $100k, 2024: $81,045
- One year change: -1.10%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.5%
- Tampa, Fla.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $81,090
- Value of $100k, 2024: $80,440
- One year change: 0.81%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $81,820
- Value of $100k, 2024: $81,780
- One year change: 0.05%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $82,329
- Value of $100k, 2024: $82,759
- One year change: -0.52%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.1%
- Austin, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $82,446
- Value of $100k, 2024: $80,605
- One year change: 2.28%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $82,532
- Value of $100k, 2024: $79,705
- One year change: 3.55%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Omaha, Neb.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $83,112
- Value of $100k, 2024: $80,353
- One year change: 3.43%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $83,307
- Value of $100k, 2024: $83,082
- One year change: 0.27%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $83,775
- Value of $100k, 2024: $81,258
- One year change: 3.10%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%
- Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $84,015
- Value of $100k, 2024: $79,853
- One year change: 5.21%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%
- Lubbock, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $84,567
- Value of $100k, 2024: $86,846
- One year change: -2.62%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Houston, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $84,840
- Value of $100k, 2024: $83,343
- One year change: 1.80%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Wichita, Kan.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $85,110
- Value of $100k, 2024: $82,796
- One year change: 2.79%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.6%
- San Antonio, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $86,419
- Value of $100k, 2024: $86,084
- One year change: 0.39%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Orlando, Fla.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $87,087
- Value of $100k, 2024: $81,441
- One year change: 6.93%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $87,765
- Value of $100k, 2024: $84,509
- One year change: 3.85%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $88,454
- Value of $100k, 2024: $87,427
- One year change: 1.18%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Tulsa, Okla.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $89,770
- Value of $100k, 2024: $87,439
- One year change: 2.67%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.3%
- El Paso, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $90,276
- Value of $100k, 2024: $89,114
- One year change: 1.30%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Value of $100k, 2025: $91,110
- Value of $100k, 2024: $88,015
- One year change: 3.52%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Value of $100k, 2025: $91,868
- Value of $100k, 2024: $89,989
- One year change: 2.09%
- Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.3%
Data and Methodology
This study used SmartAsset’s paycheck calculator to apply federal, state and local taxes to an annual salary of $100,000 for an individual. This online tool calculates your take-home pay per paycheck for both salary and hourly jobs after taking into account federal, FICA, state and local taxes. This take-home income was then adjusted for the local cost of living in 69 of the largest cities in the U.S. using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. The cost of living takes into account the price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous goods and services. Cost of living index data is averaged across 2025.
