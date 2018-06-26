0 Iguana fight! Viral video captures angry lizards dueling outside Florida Starbucks

BOCA RATON, Fla. -

Maybe they just needed their morning coffee?

A video posted Saturday of two large, cranky iguanas butting heads – literally – outside a Starbucks in Boca Raton, Florida, has gone viral, racking up thousands of views on Facebook.

(Warning: Viewer discretion advised.)

Omg!!! This is CRAY CRAY Posted by Shannon Moskoff on Saturday, June 23, 2018

The woman who shot the clip, Shannon Moskoff, posted a second video explaining the incident after "Inside Edition" contacted her.

"So I was on my way to pick up my coffee from Starbucks and I was driving around back, and all of a sudden on the side there, I see this branch," Moskoff said. "So I said to my friend, 'What is that?' And we stopped because it was moving, and all of a sudden, we see that it's iguanas with the iguana's head inside the other one's mouth."

That's when she took out her camera and started filming.

"Obviously, you can hear in the commentary that we were amazed by what was happening," she said.

Inside Edition asked for a video of my experience taping the iguanas.. this is very intense people .. what do you think .. is this plug blatant enough or should I put something on my forehead?? Posted by Shannon Moskoff on Monday, June 25, 2018

According to Medium, male iguanas "vying for territory and mating privileges engage in very intense combat, with head butting, pushing, shoving and locking of the crests on top of their heads."

